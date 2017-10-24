Muslim outfits to hold massive rally in support of Rohingyas in Kolkata today

Kolkata: As many as 14 Muslim organisations will hold a massive protest march in support of Rohingyas on Tuesday.

According to ANI, the rally will be held from Park Circus to the Myanmar Consulate at 12 noon.

No big leaders or influential imams are participating in today's rally.

Among the prominent organisations which are participating in today's rally are - Bangiyo Imam Parishad, Jati Jagran Manch, Bhasa-o-Chetna Samity, Sankhyalaghu Parishad.

Since Myanmar Consulate falls under the high-security zone, a heavy security blanket has been put in place there.

The local police has also set up barricades at the Rani Rashmoni Avenue in view of the protest march.

Earlier on September 12, a similar protest march was organised by the Muslim bodies in support of Rohingyas.

At least 25,000 to 35,000 protesters marched from Park Circus to Rani Rashmoni Road - a distance of about 5 km - and paralysed traffic.

The slogans, banners and posters condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to raise the plight of the Rohingyas with the Nobel laureate, Aung Sang Suu Kyi.

The rally ended in a mega meeting at Rani Rashmoni Road where the event took on a further political twist.

A team of protesters even went to the Myanmar Consulate in Kolkata and submited a memorandum of demands.