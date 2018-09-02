हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kolkata

Plastic bags found in Kolkata had medical waste, not newborns, clarify officials

The 14 plastic bags recovered from a vacant piece of land in the southern part of Kolkata contained only medical waste and not bodies of newborns or foetuses as stated earlier, police said on Sunday.

Plastic bags found in Kolkata had medical waste, not newborns, clarify officials

The 14 plastic bags recovered from a vacant piece of land in the southern part of Kolkata contained only medical waste and not bodies of newborns or foetuses as stated earlier, police said on Sunday.

Initially, police officials said they were verifying whether the bags recovered from the Haridebpur area contained bodies of newborns or foetuses.

Later at a press conference, DC South West Division Nilanjan Biswas said it appeared the bags contained foetuses.

Following what seemed a shocking revelation, Mayor Sovan Chatterjee, Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar and other officials rushed to the spot.

Within an hour of his earlier comment, Biswas took a U-turn saying after examination at a hospital it was found that the bags contained medical waste and there was "no sign of any human foetus".

The plastic bags actually contained medical waste, it was found later, another official said.

The plastic bags were found on the grassy land on Raja Rammohan Roy Sarani under the Haridebpur Police station area when labourers were cleaning the patch, the official said.

Tags:
KolkataKolkata plastic bagsKolkata newborns death scareWest Bengal

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close