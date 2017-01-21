LIVE: Pro-Jallikattu protests continue across Tamil Nadu; demonstrators refuse to leave ground
Chennai: As the pro-Jallikattu protests continued for the fifth day today across Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the Centre's commitment towards the state and said all efforts were being made to realise the "cultural aspirations" of its people.
Latest Updates
The pro-Jallikattu protests continue for the fifth day today across Tamil Nadu with the youth and students continuing to stay put at the venues, including the Marina, the epicentre of the statewide stir.
The entire area in and around Marina is abuzz with hordes of men, women and children shouting slogans, seeking nod for the bull-taming sport.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today assured the people of Tamil Nadu that all efforts were being made to organise the Jallikattu event.
"Central Government is fully committed to the progress of Tamil Nadu & will always work to ensure the state scales new avenues of progress," PM Modi tweeted.
"We are very proud of the rich culture of Tamil Nadu. All efforts are being made to fulfil the cultural aspirations of Tamil people," his another tweet said.
What happened on Friday
Following up on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, the Ministries of Home, Law and Environment vetted the state's draft ordinance and cleared the amendment that will denotify the bull from the list of "performing animals".
The ordinance has been forwarded to the state government, a Home Ministry spokesman said. It has been sent without the need of referring it to the President of India.
Amid massive protests demanding the holding of Jallikattu in his state, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam told reporters in the national capital earlier on Friday that his government will promulgate the ordinance for facilitating Jallikattu.
Though the Chief Minister urged the demonstrators to withdraw their protests, the swarming mass of youths at Chennai's Marina Beach and in Madurai declared they will end their demonstration only after the sport is held.
Jallikattu bull-taming sport, an age-old annual event during Pongal is very popular in Tamil Nadu.
The Supreme Court in May 2014 banned Jallikattu, saying that bulls cannot be used as performing animals including bullock-cart races.
Since then, people have been urging the central government to take steps to allow the sport.
The apex court on Friday agreed not to pass judgement for a week on the Jallikattu issue while taking into account the Centre's submission that they were in talks with Tamil Nadu to find a way out in the matter.
- Highlights - India vs England 2nd ODI in Cuttack
- DNA: Manish Sisodia faces CBI probe over alleged irregularities in 'Talk To AK' programme
- Donald Trump to be sworn in as 45th US President today
- Barack Obama thanks Americans for making him a 'better man'
- Exclusive: Srinagar freezes at minus 3; common man struggles for basic commodities
- WATCH: MS Dhoni asks Jasprit Bumrah to go easy after he hurriedly ran out England skipper Eoin Morgan
- IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Yuvraj Singh silences critics with 14th ODI hundred, fourth against England — WATCH
- WATCH: How MS Dhoni saved Yuvraj Singh's wicket with another successful DRS review
- India vs England: After Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar gives Piers Morgan cricketing gyan
- Donald Trump's Inauguration Day: As it happened