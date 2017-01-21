close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

LIVE: Pro-Jallikattu protests continue across Tamil Nadu; demonstrators refuse to leave ground

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 10:44
Zee Media Bureau

Chennai: As the pro-Jallikattu protests continued for the fifth day today across Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the Centre's commitment towards the state and said all efforts were being made to realise the "cultural aspirations" of its people.

Latest Updates

10:44 AM

People protest in support of Jallikattu and against PETA in Mumbai.

10:35 AM

The pro-Jallikattu protests continue for the fifth day today across Tamil Nadu with the youth and students continuing to stay put at the venues, including the Marina, the epicentre of the statewide stir.

The entire area in and around Marina is abuzz with hordes of men, women and children shouting slogans, seeking nod for the bull-taming sport.

10:35 AM

Jallikattu supporters stage rail blockade at Madurai even as train services continued to remain affected due to the ongoing stir.

08:34 AM

DMK working president MK Stalin and party MP Kanimozhi begin one-day hunger protest in support of Jallikattu.

08:33 AM

Tamil Nadu Cabinet is expected to meet today morning to clear the ordinance and recommend it to the Governor Vidyasagar Rao for promulgation.
Rao, who is also Governor of Maharashtra, is reaching Chennai today.

08:30 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today assured the people of Tamil Nadu that all efforts were being made to organise the Jallikattu event.

"Central Government is fully committed to the progress of Tamil Nadu & will always work to ensure the state scales new avenues of progress," PM Modi tweeted.

"We are very proud of the rich culture of Tamil Nadu. All efforts are being made to fulfil the cultural aspirations of Tamil people," his another tweet said.

 

08:29 AM

What happened on Friday

Following up on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, the Ministries of Home, Law and Environment vetted the state's draft ordinance and cleared the amendment that will denotify the bull from the list of "performing animals".

The ordinance has been forwarded to the state government, a Home Ministry spokesman said. It has been sent without the need of referring it to the President of India.

Amid massive protests demanding the holding of Jallikattu in his state, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam told reporters in the national capital earlier on Friday that his government will promulgate the ordinance for facilitating Jallikattu.

Though the Chief Minister urged the demonstrators to withdraw their protests, the swarming mass of youths at Chennai's Marina Beach and in Madurai declared they will end their demonstration only after the sport is held.

Jallikattu bull-taming sport, an age-old annual event during Pongal is very popular in Tamil Nadu.

The Supreme Court in May 2014 banned Jallikattu, saying that bulls cannot be used as performing animals including bullock-cart races.

Since then, people have been urging the central government to take steps to allow the sport.

The apex court on Friday agreed not to pass judgement for a week on the Jallikattu issue while taking into account the Centre's submission that they were in talks with Tamil Nadu to find a way out in the matter.

First Published: Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 10:44
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.