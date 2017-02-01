Budget 2017 LIVE: NO TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 3 LAKH, 5% TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 5 LAKH

Personal Income Tax

-No tax on income up to Rs 3 lakh

-Existing rate of taxation of those with income between Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh reduced from 10 percent to 5 percent

-Lowering of tax rate will benefit all other income categories by up to Rs 12,500

-10 percent surcharge on people earning between Rs 50 lakh and 1 crore

-15 percent surcharge on income above Rs 1 cr will continue

-Simple one page form for tax payees up to Rs 5 lakh

-3 year period for long-term capital gains tax on immovable property reduced to 2 years

-Carpet area and not built up area to be considered for affordable housing

-Propose to amend RBI Act for issue of electoral bonds for political funding

-Maximum donation political party can receive by cash capped at Rs 2000; down from Rs 20,000

-Cheques and e-transactions for political donations above Rs 2000

-Government considering option to amend Negotiable Instruments Act to ensure that holders of -Dishonoured cheques get payment