Budget 2017 LIVE: NO TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 3 LAKH, 5% TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 5 LAKH
New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday proposed to reduce existing rate of taxation of those with income between Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh from 10 percent to 5 percent while presenting the Union Budget 2017.
Jaitley also proposed not to impose any tax on income up to Rs 3 lakh.
However, he announced a 10 percent surcharge on individual income above Rs 50 lakh and upto Rs 1 crore to make up for Rs 15,000 crore loss of due to cut in personal I-T rate. Additionally, the 15 percent surcharge on income above Rs 1 crore will continue.
Latest Updates
Personal Income Tax
-No tax on income up to Rs 3 lakh
-Existing rate of taxation of those with income between Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh reduced from 10 percent to 5 percent
-Lowering of tax rate will benefit all other income categories by up to Rs 12,500
-10 percent surcharge on people earning between Rs 50 lakh and 1 crore
-15 percent surcharge on income above Rs 1 cr will continue
-Simple one page form for tax payees up to Rs 5 lakh
-3 year period for long-term capital gains tax on immovable property reduced to 2 years
-Carpet area and not built up area to be considered for affordable housing
-Propose to amend RBI Act for issue of electoral bonds for political funding
-Maximum donation political party can receive by cash capped at Rs 2000; down from Rs 20,000
-Cheques and e-transactions for political donations above Rs 2000
-Government considering option to amend Negotiable Instruments Act to ensure that holders of -Dishonoured cheques get payment
- Tax exemption for land pooling
- Profit linked deductions for start-ups reduced to 3 years out of 7 years
-National Housing Bank will refinance loans worth Rs 20,000 crore
-LNG basic custom duty halved from 5 percent
-Allocation of Rs 10,000 crore for Bharat Net project for providing high-speed broadband through optical fiber
-No transaction above Rs 3 lakhs to be permitted in cash
-A political party can receive a maximum of Rs 2000 cash donation from any one source
-Political parties can receive donation by cheque of digital payments from donors
-Electoral bond scheme to be launched- a donor a purchase bonds from banks through cheque of -epayments and can be encashed only via the official account of the parties
TAX
-Those whose land was used as land pool for development of Andhra Pradesh's new capital have been exempted from capital gains
-Capital gains tax holding period down to 2 years from 3 years
-Not practical to remove MAT
-Tax relief for builders will unsold flats
-Income tax for companies with annual turnover of less than 50 crore reduced to 25 percent
-96 percent of India's companies will benefited by the 5 percent reduction in the tax
-Data mining through demonetisation will help in increasing the tax net
-17% increase in tax collections
-Will make tax collection effective
-Rate of growth in advance in personal income tax in last 3 quarters is over 34.8%
-Affordable housing: the carpet area of 30 and 60 sq meteres will now be counted.
-30 sq meteres will be counted only in the municipal limits of 4 metros
-Houses which remain unoccupied one year after completion certificate will attract tax
-Changes in capital gains on sale of property
-Direct tax collection is not commensurate with income and expenditure in the country
-3.7 crore people filed returns in 2015 out of them 99 lakh show income of less than 2 lakh
-76 lakh people declared income more than 5 lakhs and out of them 56 lakh are salaried class
-Corporate returns filed very low
-Only 24 lakh individual show income over 10 lakhs
Budget estimates:
- 3% fiscal deficit roadmap recommended for the next 3 years
-Fiscal target for 2017-18 has been pegged at 3.2 percent
-Target will be 3 percent next year
-Rs 2,147,000 crore – total expenditure
-Capital expenditure increased by 25.4 percent
-Defense expenses, excluding pensions: Rs 2,74,114 crore
-8 district of Haryana and Chandigarh have become kerosene free
-Head post offices will act as passport offices
-Web-based system of defense pensioners will be established
-Will merge tribunals wherever appropriate
-Big time offenders, including economic offenders, have fled the country. Government proposes new law to confiscate of assets of such offenders in the country
-125 lakh people have adopted BHIM App
-Two new schemes will be launched to increase the reach of BHIM App
-Aadhar Pay to be launched
-Additional 10 lakh POS by March 2017
-20 lakh Aadhar POS by end of 2017
-Target of 2500 crore digital payments
-A payment regulatory board to be set up in RBI
-India of cusp of digital revolution
-Allocation for welfare of women and children stepped up from Rs 1.5 lakh crore to Rs 1.84 lakh crore
-50,000 gram Panchayats to be made poverty free
-Computer Emergency Response Team for financial sector
-Divestment policy to continue
-Listing of PSUs will unlock their true potential
-Propose to setup of integrated oil company to competitive with global biggies
-IRCTC to be listed
-Rs 10,000 for recapitalisation of banks
-Lending target doubled to Rs 2.44 lakh crore
-Rs 500 cr allocated to set up Mahila Shakti Kendras; Allocation raised from Rs 1.56 lakh cr to Rs 1.84 lakh cr for women & child welfare
-PM Kaushal Kendras will be extended to 600 districts; 100 international skill centres to be opened to help people get jobs abroad
-In higher education, we will undertake reforms in UGC, give autonomy to colleges and institutions
-The allocation for rural agri and allied sector in 2017-18 is record Rs 1,81,223 crore
-1 crore households to be brought out of poverty under Antodya Scheme
-To construct one crore houses by 2019 for homeless. PM Awas Yojana allocation raised from Rs 15,000 cr to Rs 23,000 cr
-Sanitation coverage in villages has increased from 42% in Oct 2016 to 60%, a rise of 18%
-We propose to provide safe drinking water to 28,000 arsenic and fluoride affected habitations
-Rs 27,000 cr on to be spend on PMGSY; 1 cr houses to be completed by 2017-18 for houseless
-100% electrification of villages to be completed by May 2018
-Govt to set up dairy processing fund of Rs 8,000 crore over three years with initial corpus of Rs 2,000 crore
-Our agenda for next year is to transform, energise and clean India
-World Bank expects GDP growth rate at 7.6% in FY18 and 7.8% in FY19
