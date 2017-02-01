close
UNION BUDGET 2017

Budget 2017 LIVE: NO TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 3 LAKH, 5% TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 5 LAKH

By Reema Sharma | By Ajeet Kumar | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 12:55
Zee Media Bureau

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday proposed to reduce existing rate of taxation of those with income between Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh from 10 percent to 5 percent while presenting the Union Budget 2017.

Jaitley also proposed not to impose any tax on income up to Rs 3 lakh.

However, he announced a 10 percent surcharge on individual income above Rs 50 lakh and upto Rs 1 crore to make up for Rs 15,000 crore loss of due to cut in personal I-T rate. Additionally, the 15 percent surcharge on income above Rs 1 crore will continue.

 

 

Latest Updates

12:55 PM

Personal Income Tax

-No tax on income up to Rs 3 lakh

-Existing rate of taxation of those with income between Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh reduced from 10 percent to 5 percent

-Lowering of tax rate will benefit all other income categories by up to Rs 12,500

-10 percent surcharge on people earning between Rs 50 lakh and 1 crore

-15 percent surcharge on income above Rs 1 cr will continue

-Simple one page form for tax payees up to Rs 5 lakh

-3 year period for long-term capital gains tax on immovable property reduced to 2 years

-Carpet area and not built up area to be considered for affordable housing

-Propose to amend RBI Act for issue of electoral bonds for political funding

-Maximum donation political party can receive by cash capped at Rs 2000; down from Rs 20,000

-Cheques and e-transactions for political donations above Rs 2000

-Government considering option to amend Negotiable Instruments Act to ensure that holders of -Dishonoured cheques get payment

12:46 PM

- Tax exemption for land pooling

- Profit linked deductions for start-ups reduced to 3 years out of 7 years

-National Housing Bank will refinance loans worth Rs 20,000 crore

-LNG basic custom duty halved from 5 percent

-Allocation of Rs 10,000 crore for Bharat Net project for providing high-speed broadband through optical fiber

-No transaction above Rs 3 lakhs to be permitted in cash

-A political party can receive a maximum of Rs 2000 cash donation from any one source

-Political parties can receive donation by cheque of digital payments from donors

-Electoral bond scheme to be launched- a donor a purchase bonds from banks through cheque of -epayments and can be encashed only via the official account of the parties

 

12:22 PM

TAX

-Those whose land was used as land pool for development of Andhra Pradesh's new capital have been exempted from capital gains

-Capital gains tax holding period down to 2 years from 3 years

-Not practical to remove MAT

-Tax relief for builders will unsold flats

-Income tax for companies with annual turnover of less than 50 crore reduced to 25 percent

-96 percent of India's companies will benefited by the 5 percent reduction in the tax

-Data mining through demonetisation will help in increasing the tax net

-17% increase in tax collections

-Will make tax collection effective

-Rate of growth in advance in personal income tax in last 3 quarters is over 34.8%

-Affordable housing: the carpet area of 30 and 60 sq meteres will now be counted.

-30 sq meteres  will be counted only in the municipal limits of 4 metros

-Houses which remain unoccupied one year after completion certificate will attract tax

-Changes in capital gains on sale of property

-Direct tax collection is not commensurate with income and expenditure in the country

-3.7 crore people filed returns in 2015 out of them 99 lakh show income of less than 2 lakh

-76 lakh people declared income more than 5 lakhs and out of them 56 lakh are salaried class

-Corporate returns filed very low

-Only 24 lakh individual show income over 10 lakhs

 

12:22 PM

Budget estimates:

- 3% fiscal deficit roadmap recommended for the next 3 years

-Fiscal target for 2017-18 has been pegged at 3.2 percent

-Target will be 3 percent next year

-Rs 2,147,000 crore – total expenditure

-Capital expenditure increased by 25.4 percent

-Defense expenses, excluding pensions: Rs 2,74,114 crore

 

12:20 PM

-8 district of Haryana and Chandigarh have become kerosene free

-Head post offices will act as passport offices

-Web-based system of defense pensioners will be established

-Will merge tribunals wherever appropriate

-Big time offenders, including economic offenders, have fled the country. Government proposes new law to confiscate of assets of such offenders in the country

 

12:14 PM

-125 lakh people have adopted BHIM App

-Two new schemes will be launched to increase the reach of BHIM App

-Aadhar Pay to be launched

-Additional 10 lakh POS by March 2017

-20 lakh Aadhar POS by end of 2017

-Target of 2500 crore digital payments

-A payment regulatory board to be set up in RBI

-India of cusp of digital revolution

  

12:11 PM

-Allocation for welfare of women and children stepped up from Rs 1.5 lakh crore to Rs 1.84 lakh crore

-50,000 gram Panchayats to be made poverty free

-Computer Emergency Response Team for financial sector

-Divestment policy to continue

-Listing of PSUs will unlock their true potential

-Propose to setup of integrated oil company to competitive with global biggies

-IRCTC to be listed

-Rs 10,000 for recapitalisation of banks

-Lending target doubled to Rs 2.44 lakh crore

12:10 PM

-Total allocation for infrastructure stands at Rs 3,96,135 crore

-Rs 745 crore to help electronic manufactures

-More than 90 percent FDI is now proposed through the automatic route

-FIPB will be abolished in 2017-18, roadmap will be announced soon

-New FDI policy under consideration

 

12:09 PM

-For senior citizens, Aadhaar based health cards will be issued

-New rules regarding medical devices will be devised to reduce their cost

 

11:54 AM

-Rs 500 cr allocated to set up Mahila Shakti Kendras; Allocation raised from Rs 1.56 lakh cr to Rs 1.84 lakh cr for women & child welfare

-PM Kaushal Kendras will be extended to 600 districts; 100 international skill centres to be opened to help people get jobs abroad

-In higher education, we will undertake reforms in UGC, give autonomy to colleges and institutions

-The allocation for rural agri and allied sector in 2017-18 is record Rs 1,81,223 crore

-1 crore households to be brought out of poverty under Antodya Scheme

-To construct one crore houses by 2019 for homeless. PM Awas Yojana allocation raised from Rs 15,000 cr to Rs 23,000 cr

-Sanitation coverage in villages has increased from 42% in Oct 2016 to 60%, a rise of 18%

-We propose to provide safe drinking water to 28,000 arsenic and fluoride affected habitations

-Rs 27,000 cr on to be spend on PMGSY; 1 cr houses to be completed by 2017-18 for houseless

-100% electrification of villages to be completed by May 2018

-Govt to set up dairy processing fund of Rs 8,000 crore over three years with initial corpus of Rs 2,000 crore

-Our agenda for next year is to transform, energise and clean India

-World Bank expects GDP growth rate at 7.6% in FY18 and 7.8% in FY19

 

 

First Published: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 12:56
