Maharashtra Municipal Elections Results LIVE: BJP scripts huge victory, emerges as clear winner; counting underway

By Prashant V Singh | Last Updated: Monday, January 9, 2017 - 19:47
Zee Media Bureau

The counting of votes for the 4th and final phase of elections to municipal councils in Nagpur and Gondia districts is underway. Here are all the LIVE updates on Maharashtra Municipal Council Elections Results:-

 

Latest Updates

19:47 PM

Keshav Upadhye, Maharashtra state spokesperson of BJP, has congratulated Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis for BJP's victory in Municipal Council elections.

19:47 PM

"Yet another big victory fr BJP in 4th phase of Municipal Council elections.Highest number of Nagaradhyaksha & Nagarsevak of BJP got elected (sic)," tweets Keshav Upadhye, Maharashtra state spokesperson of BJP.

19:47 PM

19:47 PM

Maharashtra Municipal Council Elections Results: Partywise strength

BJP -102, Shiv Sena -13, Congress - 58, NCP 23, Vidarbh maza 18, Independents 6, Others 16 (according to Keshav Upadhye, Maharashtra state spokesperson of BJP)

16:12 PM

16:10 PM

Maharashtra Municipal Council Elections Results: Katol (Nagpur)

16:10 PM

Maharashtra Municipal Council Elections Results: Sawner(Nagpur)

16:10 PM

Maharashtra Municipal Council Elections Results: Umred ( Nagpur)

16:10 PM

Maharashtra Municipal Council Elections Results: Gondia

15:07 PM

Maharashtra Municipal Council Elections Results: Kamti (Nagpur)

First Published: Monday, January 9, 2017 - 20:05
