Maharashtra Municipal Elections Results LIVE: BJP scripts huge victory, emerges as clear winner; counting underway
The counting of votes for the 4th and final phase of elections to municipal councils in Nagpur and Gondia districts is underway. Here are all the LIVE updates on Maharashtra Municipal Council Elections Results:-
Latest Updates
Keshav Upadhye, Maharashtra state spokesperson of BJP, has congratulated Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis for BJP's victory in Municipal Council elections.
Congratulations @Dev_Fadnavis @raosahebdanve for another big victory in 4th phase of Municipal Council elections.
— keshav upadhye (@keshavupadhye) January 9, 2017
"Yet another big victory fr BJP in 4th phase of Municipal Council elections.Highest number of Nagaradhyaksha & Nagarsevak of BJP got elected (sic)," tweets Keshav Upadhye, Maharashtra state spokesperson of BJP.
Yet another big victory fr BJP in 4th phase of Municipal Council elections.Highest number of Nagaradhyaksha & Nagarsevak of BJP got elected.
— keshav upadhye (@keshavupadhye) January 9, 2017
"Yet another big victory fr BJP in 4th phase of Municipal Council elections.Highest number of Nagaradhyaksha & Nagarsevak of BJP got elected (sic)," tweets Keshav Upadhye, Maharashtra state spokesperson of BJP.
Yet another big victory fr BJP in 4th phase of Municipal Council elections.Highest number of Nagaradhyaksha & Nagarsevak of BJP got elected.
— keshav upadhye (@keshavupadhye) January 9, 2017
Maharashtra Municipal Council Elections Results: Partywise strength
BJP -102, Shiv Sena -13, Congress - 58, NCP 23, Vidarbh maza 18, Independents 6, Others 16 (according to Keshav Upadhye, Maharashtra state spokesperson of BJP)
Party strength so far...
BJP -102, SS -13, CONG-58, NCP-23, Vidarbh maza-18, Ind-6, Others 16#Mahavoted4bjp
— keshav upadhye (@keshavupadhye) January 9, 2017
Maharashtra Municipal Council Elections Results: Partywise strength
BJP - 102, Shiv Sena - 13, Congress - 58, NCP - 23, Vidarbha maza - 18, Independents - 6, Others 16 (according to Keshav Upadhye, Maharashtra state spokesperson of BJP)
Party strength so far...
BJP -102, SS -13, CONG-58, NCP-23, Vidarbh maza-18, Ind-6, Others 16#Mahavoted4bjp
— keshav upadhye (@keshavupadhye) January 9, 2017
Maharashtra Municipal Council Elections Results: Katol (Nagpur)
Katol(Nagpur):
Bjp 1, Vidarbh majha 18, Shekap 4 won
— keshav upadhye (@keshavupadhye) January 9, 2017
Maharashtra Municipal Council Elections Results: Sawner(Nagpur)
Sawner(Nagpur):
Bjp 15, Ss 0, Cong 5, Ncp 0, Ind 0, other 0.
Nagar adhyaksh : Bjp candidate Rekha Mowade won by 2000. ✌✌#Mahavoted4bjp
— keshav upadhye (@keshavupadhye) January 9, 2017
Maharashtra Municipal Council Elections Results: Umred ( Nagpur)
Umred ( Nagpur ):
Total 25
Bjp 19, Ss 0, Cong 6, Ncp 0,Ind 0, Other 0.
Nagar adhyaksh : vijayalakshmi Bhadoria won. ✌✌#Mahavoted4bjp
— keshav upadhye (@keshavupadhye) January 9, 2017
Maharashtra Municipal Council Elections Results: Gondia
Gondia (Gondia) :
Total 42
Bjp 18, Ss 2, Cong 11, Ncp 5, Bsp 5, Ind 1
Nagar adhyaksh:
Bjp candidate Ashok Ingale won by 5000#Mahavoted4bjp
— keshav upadhye (@keshavupadhye) January 9, 2017
Maharashtra Municipal Council Elections Results: Kamti (Nagpur)
Kamti (Nagpur)
Till the moment
Bjp 2, ss 1, inc 7, ncp 0, bsp 1, mim 1..
— keshav upadhye (@keshavupadhye) January 9, 2017
- Maharashtra Municipal Elections Results LIVE: BJP scripts huge victory, emerges as clear winner; counting underway
- Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ inching closer to Rs 350 crore mark, creates HISTORY
- Kiwi all-rounder Corey Anderson bludgeons poor Bangladesh bowlers — VIDEO
- ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli still second in batsmen charts; Ashwin-Jadeja top bowlers' standings
- Heart disease: Five simple ways to prevent it!