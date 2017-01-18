close
SALMAN KHAN ACQUITTED IN ARMS ACT CASE BY JODHPUR COURT

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 12:03
Zee Media Bureau
Pic Courtesy: ANI/Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's tryst with fate is going to be tested one more time today. Jodhpur court will pronounce its verdict on the Arms Act against actor today. This is one of the four cases against the actor. While the Rajasthan High Court has acquitted him in two cases of poaching of chinkara, trial in the third case of alleged poaching of two blackbucks is on.

Latest Updates

12:03 PM

We will decide on the further action once we receive the copy of the order: Lawyer of Vishnoi Samaj on Salman Khan acquitted in Arms Act case to ANI.

12:02 PM

Salman Khan acquitted in the Arms Act case after the prosecution failed to provide conclusive evidence: Salman Khan's Lawyer to ANI.

12:00 PM

Salman Khan's sister Alvira has left Jodhpur CJM Court after the Court acquitted the actor in the Arms Act case, according to ANI.

11:58 AM

CJM court gives Salman Khan benefit of doubt, acquits him in Arms Act case.

11:53 AM

The actor has now been absolved in the Arms Act case.

11:52 AM

Huge relief for Salman, as the actor has been acquitted after 18 years.

11:50 AM

Actor acquitted due to lack of evidence, initial TV reports suggest.

11:50 AM

Salman Khan acquitted in arms act case.

11:41 AM

Salman Khan reaches Jodhpur CJM Court. The verdict will be pronounced in a while.

11:27 AM

Salman Khan reaches court premises.

First Published: Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 12:10
