Samajwadi Party feud: Mylayam, Shivpal, Jaya Prada and Amar Singh leave EC after meeting officials to stake claim on SP symbol

By Biplob Ghosal | Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 - 17:34
Zee Media Bureau

Lucknow: Loyalists of Samajwadi Party patriarch Monday morning started up lining in the national capital to ensure that the 'cycle' symbol remains with Mulayam Singh Yadav against the backdrop of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav seeking to take control of the party.

Latest Updates

17:34 PM

Mulayam Singh Yadav accompanied by Amar Singh, Shivpal Singh Yadav and Jaya Prada leaves Election Commission.

17:03 PM

Mylayam, Shivpal, Jaya Prada and Amar Singh meet EC officials. 

16:57 PM

Mulayam Singh Yadav accompanied by Amar Singh, Shivpal Singh Yadav and Jaya Prada reach Election Commission office in Delhi.

16:35 PM

Mulayam Singh Yadav accompanied by Amar Singh, Shivpal Singh Yadav and Jaya Prada head to Election Commission's office to stake claim on SP symbol 'Cycle'.

16:23 PM

Ram Gopal Yadav will meet EC tomorrow to stake claim on SP symbol Cycle.

13:53 PM

The Congress said that rift should not directly or indirectly strengthen the hands of the BJP or others.

"There is of course a larger issue that is why other political formation would be concerned and that it should not directly or indirectly strengthen the hand of the forces like the BJP," Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi told ANI.

13:01 PM

Amar Singh reaches Mulayam Singh Yadav's residence in Delhi.

Mulayam, Amar Singh and Shivpal Yadav will meet EC at 4:30 pm to stake claim over Samajwadi Party symbol 'Cycle'.

12:29 PM

Rajya Sabha member Naresh Agarwal, who is on Akhilesh's side, today advised Mulayam to maintain distance with Amar Singha and Shivpal Yadav, saying wanted to ruin Netaji.

11:53 AM

Before leaving for Delhi, Shivpal had said, Mulayam Singh Yadav is the SP national president even now and will continue to be.

11:32 AM

Samajwadi Party MP Amar Singh says he won`t mind his expulsion from the party but would definitely feel bad if Mulayam Singh Yadav discards him from his heart.

"I will feel bad if Mulayam ji will discard me from his heart and if I would be expelled from the party then it will not be regretful for me," Singh says.

Singh further says he would not mind being called as villain as long as Mulayam is with him.

First Published: Monday, January 2, 2017 - 17:35
