Samajwadi Party feud: Mylayam, Shivpal, Jaya Prada and Amar Singh leave EC after meeting officials to stake claim on SP symbol
Lucknow: Loyalists of Samajwadi Party patriarch Monday morning started up lining in the national capital to ensure that the 'cycle' symbol remains with Mulayam Singh Yadav against the backdrop of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav seeking to take control of the party.
The Congress said that rift should not directly or indirectly strengthen the hands of the BJP or others.
"There is of course a larger issue that is why other political formation would be concerned and that it should not directly or indirectly strengthen the hand of the forces like the BJP," Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi told ANI.
Samajwadi Party MP Amar Singh says he won`t mind his expulsion from the party but would definitely feel bad if Mulayam Singh Yadav discards him from his heart.
"I will feel bad if Mulayam ji will discard me from his heart and if I would be expelled from the party then it will not be regretful for me," Singh says.
Singh further says he would not mind being called as villain as long as Mulayam is with him.
- Mulayam Singh cancels SP National Convention scheduled for January 5
- Akhilesh ousts Mulayam as SP chief, takes over party: As it happened