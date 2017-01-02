Samajwadi Party feud: Mylayam, Shivpal, Jaya Prada and Amar Singh leave EC after meeting officials to stake claim on SP symbol

Samajwadi Party MP Amar Singh says he won`t mind his expulsion from the party but would definitely feel bad if Mulayam Singh Yadav discards him from his heart.

"I will feel bad if Mulayam ji will discard me from his heart and if I would be expelled from the party then it will not be regretful for me," Singh says.

Singh further says he would not mind being called as villain as long as Mulayam is with him.