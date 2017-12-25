BJP workers distribute saffron shawls, light 93 lamps on Vajpayee's birthday

Lucknow: Distribution of saffron shawls and blankets to poor, lighting 93 lamps and offering a sweet weighing 93 kg was how BJP workers in Uttar Pradesh rang in the 93rd birthday of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

BJP MPs, MLAs, office bearers of state and district party units participated in the programme, media in-charge of UP BJP Harish Srivastava said.

"We distributed sweaters and other woollen clothes to children at a primary school in Mohanlalgan). As many as 93 lamps were lit in honour of the former premier. People from different age groups prayed for the long life of Atalji," UP BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said.

"Children were also told about the life and achievements of Atalji, so that they could draw inspiration from him," he said.

The day also witnessed distribution of blankets, saffron shawls and woolen clothes by the party to poor people in Indiranagar.

"A special puja was organized for Atalji. 'Sundar Kaand' was recited. A bhog of 93 kg boondi (sweet) was offered during the puja," Dilip Srivastava, BJP corporator from Lucknow?s Maithilisharan Gupt ward, said.

Vajpayee was elected to Lok Sabha from Lucknow in 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004. He is the first and only non-Congress leader who completed his full term as prime minister.

Born in 1924, Vajpayee entered politics during the Quit India movement in 1942. He was also the first external affairs minister to deliver a speech in the UN Assembly in Hindi.