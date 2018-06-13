हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akhilesh Yadav

Jealous and hateful: Akhilesh turns the table on BJP, terms bungalow damage a conspiracy

Crying conspiracy, Akhilesh said that the BJP is rattled after repeated defeats in by-elections.

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has finally responded to the bungalow damage accusations hurled against him by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government.

“Wooden flooring along with many things in bungalow are intact. One damaged corner of house was photographed in way to make it look like house was left in a bad state,” said the SP supremo while addressing a public rally.

Crying conspiracy, Akhilesh said, "The BJP is rattled after repeated defeats in a series of by-elections.

“It is the BJP's conspiracy,” he added.

Log pyaar mein andhe hote honge par jalan aur nafrat mein andhe hote hain yeh meine dekha hai (People may be blind in love but I now know that they can be blind with jealousy and hatred,” jibed the former Chief Minister.

"Main toti lekar aya hun. Agar sarkar ko yeh lage ki koi toti main lekar chala gaya hun, sarkaar ginti bata de, main poore ki poori toti dene ke liye tayaar hun (I have brought along faucets. If the government feels that I took away the waters taps, please let me know the number, I am ready to give them)," said Akhilesh.

In a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik claimed that serious damages were found at the government bungalow recently vacated by Yadav. Terming the issue as a “serious matter”, the Governor has asked the BJP government to take action against the culprits.

The UP government had earlier asked the estate department to thoroughly scrutinise all five bungalows vacated by former chief ministers following Supreme Court order.

"Prima facie, we found nothing missing from the other bungalows nor was anything damaged. Only in Akhilesh's 4 Vikramaditya Marg bungalow, all items installed by the department were missing and a lot of damage was done to government property," said an estate department official.

