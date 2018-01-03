Surprise! Yogi Adityanath conducts unscheduled checks at night shelter for homeless

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday conducted a surprise visit to check facilities at a night shelter for homeless near Balrampur hospital in Lucknow.

Last week, the chief minister had ordered a slew of relief measures for the homeless and poor as the state reeled under cold weather conditions.

A large part of North India, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, continued to remain under the grip of cold wave, affecting daily life.

Adityanath had asked all district magistrates to make proper arrangements for poor and destitute in every district. The arrangements included night shelters, lighting up bonfires and distributing free blankets, etc.

He said that officials should also monitor relief measures in a sustained manner, warning them to avoid callousness.

On Tuesday, the chief minister, who is also the head priest of the Gorakhnath temple, visited the Gorakhpur shrine and offered his prayers on the second day of 2018. He further interacted with the public at Gorakhnath temple and was briefed by officials about preparations regarding Makar Sankranti celebrations, Khichdi Mela and Gorakhpur Mahotsav which will be held from January 11 to January 13.

