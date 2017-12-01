Uttar Pradesh civic poll results 2017: BJP dominates as urban UP gives resounding approval to Yogi Adityanath goverment

NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his party seem to have received a massive thumbs up from the state. The BJP is winning in landslides in local body elections across Uttar Pradesh. The result is being hailed as a resounding approval of the Adityanath government.

Hours after counting began, BJP had clear leads in 14 of the 16 mayoral races. It was locked in a dead-heat with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the Meerut contest. In Agra, where it trailed the BSP in the mayoral race, it was ahead in 8 of the 10 seats for which trends had emerged.

The trends around 2 pm also showed the BJP headed for a sweep in elections to the councils of the municipal bodies of the vast majority of urban centres. In Aligarh, the saffron party led in all 25 wards where trends were available.

More than trouncing just about every party, the BJP could look particularly happy with its performance in the Congress bastion of Bareilly. Available trends, for 16 of the 80 wards, showed the BJP ahead in 12.

In Gorakhpur, Adityanath's home town, the BJP was locked in a heated battle with the Samajwadi Party.

Other urban centres across the state showed similar trends in favour of the BJP. The party had significant leads in Kanpur (35/110), Mathura (24/70) and Ayodhya (32/60).

As counting continues in most places, the BJP is only likely to strengthen its hold on every level of governance in the state.