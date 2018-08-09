हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bandh across Maharashtra over Maratha reservations, Mumbai area exempt

The earlier bandh, on July 25, had descended into violence in Mumbai.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 9, 2018 - 07:46
Comments |
File picture.

Maratha outfits demanding reservation are going on a Maharashtra-wide bandh on Thursday. They have however announced that it would be limited to a demonstration in the Mumbai region.

The bandh calls comes despite an assurance from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis that the Maratha community would get the quota it demands in government jobs and educational institutions by November.

Follow live updates:

9 August 2018, 07:46 AM

Social media posts indicate power supply disruption in Aurangabad. Unclear if this is related to the bandh.

9 August 2018, 07:09 AM

The Bombay High Court had on Wednesday expressed 'anxiety' over the possibility of more violence during today's bandh. The court has asked the Maratha organisations to ensure no voilence breaks out today.

9 August 2018, 07:03 AM

More than 27,000 cases have been registered over incidents of violence since mid-July, reports have said.

9 August 2018, 07:02 AM

Airlines have warned of possible delays because of the bandh. Passengers have been advised to check if their flights are on time before leaving for the airports.

9 August 2018, 07:01 AM

Mumbai too has been spared. The protest will be limited to a demonstration in Bandra.

9 August 2018, 07:01 AM

There will be no bandh in Navi Mumbai, which had witnessed violence during the earlier protests on July 25.

9 August 2018, 07:00 AM

Maratha leaders have asked protestors to avoid violence or any damage to public property.

9 August 2018, 06:59 AM

Pune schools, colleges, commercial units closed on Thursday as Maratha bodies call for Maharashtra bandh

9 August 2018, 06:57 AM

Schools, colleges, officies and factories have been ordered shut in a number of places across Maharashtra.

