Capacit'e Infraprojects soars 60% in market debut

Capacit'e Infraprojects' Rs 400-crore initial public offer (IPO) received overwhelming response and was oversubscribed 183.03 times during September 13-15.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, September 25, 2017 - 14:00

New Delhi: Shares of construction firm Capacit'e Infraprojects made a smashing debut at bourses on Monday, surging nearly 60 percent from the issue price of Rs 250.

The stock listed at Rs 399, reflecting a sharp jump of 59.6 percent over the issue price on the BSE.

At NSE, it debuted at Rs 399, surging 59.6 percent.

In terms of equity volume, 26.43 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over one crore shares changed hands at the NSE during the morning trade.

The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion was oversubscribed 131.32 times, non-institutional investor a staggering 638.05 times and retail investor 17.57 times.

The price band for the offer was fixed at Rs 245-250 per share.

Proceeds of the issue will be utilised for funding working capital requirements, purchase of capital assets and general corporate purposes.

Axis Capital, IIFL Holdings and Vivro Financial Services were the book running lead managers to the issue.

