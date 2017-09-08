close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Dr Reddy's shares slip nearly 3%; mcap drops by Rs 1,082 crore

In terms of equity volume, 1.57 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 17 lakh shares changed hands on NSE during the day.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 - 18:16
Dr Reddy&#039;s shares slip nearly 3%; mcap drops by Rs 1,082 crore

New Delhi: Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) on Friday ended nearly 3 per cent lower after the company said a German regulatory authority has issued major observations against its formulations unit at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh after an inspection.

The stock dipped 2.93 per cent to end at Rs 2,158.80 on BSE. During the day, it tanked 6.96 per cent to Rs 2,069.10.

At NSE, shares of the company dropped 2.80 per cent to close at Rs 2,162.50.

The company's market valuation declined by Rs 1,081.82 crore to Rs 35,791.18 crore.

In terms of equity volume, 1.57 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 17 lakh shares changed hands on NSE during the day.

The company, however, did not elaborate on the observations which were made by the regulator related to violations of good manufacturing practises (GMP).

"The Regulatory Authority of Germany (Regierung von Oberbayern) concluded an audit of our formulations facility in Duvvada, Visakhapatnam with zero critical and six major observations," Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a BSE filing.

The products manufactured at the facility are currently not exported to the European Union, it added.

"The company will be submitting a corrective and preventive action plan (CAPA) to the authorities. The auditor has cautioned that the facility will receive EU-GMP certification from the regulator up to November 2018 only when the regulator approves the CAPA," Dr Reddy's said.

TAGS

Dr Reddy's LaboratoriesDRL sharesDRL shares declineNSEBSEDRL mcap

From Zee News

Forex kitty swells by $3.57 billion, closes in on $400 bn-mark
Markets

Forex kitty swells by $3.57 billion, closes in on $400 bn-m...

Companies

Promoters to dilute 19% in ICICI Lombard IPO

Satya Nadella pens book on Microsoft journey, future tech challenges
International Business

Satya Nadella pens book on Microsoft journey, future tech c...

Companies

No end in sight at Tata Motors' Jamshedpur strike on d...

Companies

Telecom Commission defers decision on IMG proposals, seeks...

Harley Davidson cuts prices by up to Rs 2.5 lakh on 2 models
Automobiles

Harley Davidson cuts prices by up to Rs 2.5 lakh on 2 model...

Oriental Bank of Commerce cuts MCLR by 0.05% for select tenors
Personal Finance

Oriental Bank of Commerce cuts MCLR by 0.05% for select ten...

PAC members oppose Air India divestment
Companies

PAC members oppose Air India divestment

Sanjeev Sinha appointed Advisor for Rupees 98,000 crores Ahmedabad-Mumbai High Speed Rail
Economy

Sanjeev Sinha appointed Advisor for Rupees 98,000 crores Ah...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video