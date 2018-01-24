Equities scale new highs amid flat gains

Mumbai: Key Indian equity indices provisionally closed Wednesday`s trade on a flat-to-positive note -- wiping off most of last five sessions` gains -- as investors booked profits.

However, key indices managed to close at fresh levels after touching new highs on an intra-day basis.

According to market observers, stocks of IT, Tech and FMCG contributed to the marginal gains in indices, while the consumer durables, oil and gas, and auto stocks dragged lower.

The broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) crossed the 11,100-mark during intra-day trade and scaled a fresh high of 11,110.10 points.

On a closing basis, the Nifty50 was up 2.30 points or 0.02 per cent at a new high of 11,086 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 36,161.62 points, provisionally closed at 36,161.64 points (at 3.30 p.m.) -- up 21.66 points or 0.06 per cent from its Tuesday`s close at 36,139.98 points.

The Sensex scaled a new high of 36,268.19 points during the intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was bearish as 1,896 stocks declined against 1,008 advances.

On Wednesday, the benchmark indices scaled record highs with the BSE Sensex closing above the 36,000-mark and the NSE Nifty50 above the 11,000-mark for the first time.

The Sensex closed at 36,139.98 points, while the Nifty50 closed at 11,083.70 points.