Equity indices open lower on weak global cues

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices opened on a marginally lower note during the early morning trade session on Tuesday prompted by weak global cues and selling pressure in IT, oil and gas, and Teck stocks.

Around 9.18 a.m., the broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded lower by 13.45 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 10,350.20 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 33,254.93 points, traded at 33,220.46 points -- down 45.70 points or 0.14 per cent -- from Monday`s close at 33,266.16 points.

The Sensex has so far touched a high of 33,293.64 points and a low of 33,218.86 points during the intra-day trade.

However, the BSE market breadth was bullish -- 906 advances and 528 declines.

On Monday, hopes of better quarterly results, coupled with a strong rupee and healthy buying in consumer durables, automobile and oil and gas stocks, lifted the key indices to scale fresh highs both on closing as well as intra-day basis.

The Sensex closed at a fresh high of 33,266.16 points, after touching a record high of 33,340.17 points intra-day.

The broader Nifty50, which touched an intra-day record high of 10,384.50 points, closed at a new high of 10,363.65 points.