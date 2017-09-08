close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Forex kitty swells by $3.57 billion, closes in on $400 bn-mark

In the previous week, the reserves had increased by USD 1.148 billion to USD 394.55 billion.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 - 20:01
Forex kitty swells by $3.57 billion, closes in on $400 bn-mark

Mumbai: The forex reserves surged by a massive USD 3.572 billion to touch a record high of USD 398.122 billion for the week ended September 1, on account of rise in foreign currency assets, RBI data showed on Friday.

In the previous week, the reserves had increased by USD 1.148 billion to USD 394.55 billion.

Last month, American brokerage Morgan Stanley had forecast that the reserves might touch the USD 400 billion mark in the week to September 8. And if the rise in the kitty continues with the same speed, it may cross that magic numbers next week.

The foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves, increased by USD 2.808 billion to USD 373.641 billion for the reporting week, according to the data.

Expressed in US dollar terms, FCAs include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US dollar currencies, such as the euro, the pound and the yen held in the reserves.

After remaining unchanged for many weeks, gold reserves also rose by USD 748.3 million to USD 20.691 billion.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased by USD 6.5 million to USD 1.506 billion, the apex bank said.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also increased by USD 9.8 million to USD 2.283 billion, it said.

TAGS

Rupee Vs dollarIndia forexforex kittyForex ReserveIndia forex reserve

From Zee News

Companies

Voda merger: Idea shareholders, creditors meeting on Octobe...

Companies

Nokia and ZTE to execute Rs 6000 crore network expansion

Companies

Promoters to dilute 19% in ICICI Lombard IPO

Satya Nadella pens book on Microsoft journey, future tech challenges
International Business

Satya Nadella pens book on Microsoft journey, future tech c...

Companies

No end in sight at Tata Motors' Jamshedpur strike on d...

Companies

Telecom Commission defers decision on IMG proposals, seeks...

Harley Davidson cuts prices by up to Rs 2.5 lakh on 2 models
Automobiles

Harley Davidson cuts prices by up to Rs 2.5 lakh on 2 model...

Oriental Bank of Commerce cuts MCLR by 0.05% for select tenors
Personal Finance

Oriental Bank of Commerce cuts MCLR by 0.05% for select ten...

PAC members oppose Air India divestment
Companies

PAC members oppose Air India divestment

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video