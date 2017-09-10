close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

FPIs' net outflow at Rs 3,000 crore from equities in a week

Continuing the selling spree, foreign investors have pulled out close to Rs 3,000 crore from equities in the first week of this month amid "lacklustre earnings season" as well as tensions between the US and North Korea over the latter's nuclear programme.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 - 16:37
FPIs&#039; net outflow at Rs 3,000 crore from equities in a week

New Delhi: Continuing the selling spree, foreign investors have pulled out close to Rs 3,000 crore from equities in the first week of this month amid "lacklustre earnings season" as well as tensions between the US and North Korea over the latter's nuclear programme.

The net outflow by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) follows a withdrawal of Rs 12,770 crore from the stock market in August. Prior to that, they had pumped in over Rs 62,000 crore in the past six months, February-July.

According to the latest depository data, FPIs withdrew a net of Rs 2,965 crore (USD 462 million) from September 1-8.

However, they pumped in Rs 2,700 crore in debt markets during this period.

After taking into the account the latest outflow, the total investment by FPIs in equity markets is at Rs 45,220 crore (about USD 7 billion) this year.

"FPIs took profits in equities due to lacklustre earning seasons. Valuations of Indian equities were already expensive coming into the second quarter of the fiscal," Bajaj Capital Senior V-P and Head Investment Analytics Alok Agarwala said.

Besides, investors were worried about fast-changing developments involving North Korea.

Pyongyang last week claimed that it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb -- by far its most powerful test -- that can be loaded on to an intercontinental ballistic missile, sparking global alarm.

"Lack of consensus among the US, Russia and China on how to pressure (North Korea) to abandon nuclear ambitions made investors skittish and wary of risky assets," said Karthikraj Lakshmanan, Senior Fund Manager ? Equities, BNP Paribas MF.

However, the debt markets retained its allure among FPIs, aided by weak inflation and high real rates.

"A strengthening currency, political stability and high yields in the corporate bond markets added to the attraction. Going ahead, we believe that with FPIs exhausting 99 per cent of their limit in the corporate bond space, flows in debt shall decelerate, unless fresh limits are opened up," Agarwala added.

TAGS

EquitiesFPIFPI withdrawNorth KoreaBSENSE

From Zee News

Raghuram Rajan says Chicago university leave wasn&#039;t issue in RBI exit
Economy

Raghuram Rajan says Chicago university leave wasn't is...

Govt must put in place a clear policy for electric vehicles: Renault
Auto News

Govt must put in place a clear policy for electric vehicles...

Infosys to hire 6,000 engineers annually over next 2 years
Companies

Infosys to hire 6,000 engineers annually over next 2 years

Macro-data, global cues to drive stock markets
Markets

Macro-data, global cues to drive stock markets

&#039;IIP, inflation data to drive trading sentiment this week&#039;
Economy

'IIP, inflation data to drive trading sentiment this w...

126 McDonald&#039;s outlets in north, east India still open: Vikram Bakshi
Companies

126 McDonald's outlets in north, east India still open...

Petrol, diesel price on 10th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 10th September 2017: Check out the...

Taxmen to snoop social networking sites to trace black money
Personal Finance

Taxmen to snoop social networking sites to trace black mone...

GST council meet successfully ended ; here are the major decisions taken
Economy

GST council meet successfully ended ; here are the major de...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video