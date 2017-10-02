close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

FPIs take Rs 11,000 crore off equities in September

Besides, India's GDP growth slowed to 5.7 per cent in the first quarter of 2017-18 amid concerns over disruption in business activity due to issues in GST implementation.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, October 2, 2017 - 12:51
FPIs take Rs 11,000 crore off equities in September

New Delhi: Foreign investors are turning their back on Indian shares as they pulled out over Rs 11,000 crore from stocks in September due to geo-political concerns, slowdown in corporate earnings and higher valuations.

The net outflow by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) follows withdrawal of Rs 12,770 crore from equities in August. Prior to that, they had pumped in over Rs 62,000 crore in the past six months (February to July).

According to the latest depository data, the FPIs withdrew a net Rs 11,392 crore (USD 1.75 billion) in September. However, they pumped in Rs 4,430 crore in debt markets during this period.

After taking into account the latest outflow, the total investment by the FPIs in equity markets stood at Rs 34,350 crore (about USD 5.2 billion) so far this year.

"Slowing growth in corporate earnings coupled with high valuations and strength in the US Dollar leading to weakness in the rupee might have led to selling by FPIs," Bajaj Capital Senior V-P and Head Investment Analytics Alok Aggarwala said.

Besides, India's GDP growth slowed to 5.7 per cent in the first quarter of 2017-18 amid concerns over disruption in business activity due to issues in GST implementation.

Further, corporate earnings registered a negative growth in the same quarter, pushing back recovery and heightening concerns on expensive valuation.

Dinesh Rohira, CEO at 5nance.Com, said the FPIs have been been looking to rebalance their portfolios in search of better returns, hence shifting their money from the over-valued Indian stocks to some of the other under-valued emerging markets like Hong Kong.

The other reason is geo-political risks and not-so-good second quarter earnings expectations have led the FPIs to recalibrate asset allocation from equities to Indian debt to weather the rough phase in the economy.

BNP Paribas Mutual Fund Chief Investment Officer Ritesh Jain said the FPIs are overweight on Indian stocks and so, they are looking at other emerging markets like China.

However, the FPIs have been pouring money into the debt market in search of better yields and falling interest rate expectations on the back of high inflation and reduced rates, Rohira said.

TAGS

FPI equity marketFPI IndiaIndia's GDPIndia's economic groethIndian economyIndia foreign investors

From Zee News

DGH refuses commerciality of ONGC&#039;s deepest gas find
Companies

DGH refuses commerciality of ONGC's deepest gas find

Bandhan Bank looks to add 60 more branches in 6 months
Companies

Bandhan Bank looks to add 60 more branches in 6 months

Tata Motors to roll out electric Tigor from Sanand plant
Automobiles

Tata Motors to roll out electric Tigor from Sanand plant

Office space leasing feels demand pinch, falls 7% in Jan-Sep
Real Estate

Office space leasing feels demand pinch, falls 7% in Jan-Se...

IPOs raise record Rs 27,000 crore in Apr-Sep this year
Markets

IPOs raise record Rs 27,000 crore in Apr-Sep this year

Govt expects RBI to cut rate amid slowdown
Economy

Govt expects RBI to cut rate amid slowdown

GDP to hit $6 trillion by 2027 on digital leap: Morgan Stanley
Economy

GDP to hit $6 trillion by 2027 on digital leap: Morgan Stan...

RCom calls off merger with Aircel due to &#039;regulatory&#039; hurdles
Companies

RCom calls off merger with Aircel due to 'regulatory...

Festive season, fresh model launches put September auto sales higher
Automobiles

Festive season, fresh model launches put September auto sal...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video