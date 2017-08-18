close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Infosys loses over Rs 22k crore in market value after Sikka quits

Led by the sharp plunge, the company's market valuation slumped Rs 22,518.98 crore to Rs 2,12,033.02 crore.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 17:44
Infosys loses over Rs 22k crore in market value after Sikka quits

New Delhi: Shares of Infosys ended sharply lower by nearly 10 percent on Friday, wiping out Rs 22,519 crore from its market valuation, after Vishal Sikka, the first non- founder CEO of the company, called it quits.

The stock slumped 9.60 percent to settle at Rs 923.10 on BSE. During the day, it dived 13.39 percent to Rs 884.40 - its 52-week low level.

At NSE, shares of the company plummeted 9.56 percent to end at Rs 923.25.

The stock was the worst performer among the bluechips on both the key indices during the day. The steep fall in the stock was also instrumental in sending the 30-share benchmark index down by 270.78 points at 31,524.68.

Below my dignity to respond to such baseless insinuations: Murthy on Sikka's allegations
MUST READ
Below my dignity to respond to such baseless insinuations: Murthy on Sikka's allegations

 

Led by the sharp plunge, the company's market valuation slumped Rs 22,518.98 crore to Rs 2,12,033.02 crore.

"The resignation of Sikka triggered by the continuous stream of distractions and disruptions over the recent months and quarters is very unfortunate. The market has signalled its displeasure with the stock tanking," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Sikka abruptly resigned due to the "continuous assault" and "campaign" by founder and ex-chairman NR Narayana Murthy, the USD 10 billion firm said today.

Sikka, 50, a former German IT major SAP executive under whose three-year tenure Infosys' revenue rose about 25 percent, did not name Murthy directly as the reason for his exit but said he faced "false, baseless, malicious and increasingly personal attacks".

While Pravin Rao, currently chief operating officer, has been named the interim CEO, Sikka will become executive vice- chairman for USD 1 annual salary to help find new MD and CEO latest by March 31, 2018.

Meanwhile, according to mutual fund research firm Morningstar, the market value of mutual fund holdings in Infosys stood at Rs 21,094 crore in July compared with Rs 16,376 crore in the same month last year.

"Infosys has been the favoured stock from the tech space, with 40 percent of the mutual fund industry's overall technology sector allocations being made in the IT major," said Kaustubh Belapurkar, Director Fund Research, Morningstar.

TAGS

Infosys share priceInfosys market valuationVishal Sikka's resignationNarayana Murthy

From Zee News

Infosys says Murthy&#039;s charges &#039;completely untenable&#039;
Companies

Infosys says Murthy's charges 'completely untenab...

IndiGo denies massive cancellation of flight operations
Companies

IndiGo denies massive cancellation of flight operations

&#039;After pause in Oct, RBI may deliver final rate cut in Dec&#039;
Economy

'After pause in Oct, RBI may deliver final rate cut in...

Taking aim at China, India tightens power grid, telecoms rules
Economy

Taking aim at China, India tightens power grid, telecoms ru...

Sensex dives 271 points, Infosys crashes 9.6% as Sikka resigns
Markets

Sensex dives 271 points, Infosys crashes 9.6% as Sikka resi...

No change in buyback plans, says Infosys
Companies

No change in buyback plans, says Infosys

Markets

ICEX to launch diamond futures contracts on August 28

Form to claim past credit under GST expected from Saturday onwards
Economy

Form to claim past credit under GST expected from Saturday...

Gold price slips below Rs 30,000-mark, plunges by Rs 190
Bullion

Gold price slips below Rs 30,000-mark, plunges by Rs 190

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video