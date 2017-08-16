close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Market valuations to stay high over next 3 years: Report

The report said while supply side has undergone a structural change, reform momentum is well above its historic past and more aggressive than emerging as well as global peers.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 15:32
Market valuations to stay high over next 3 years: Report

New Delhi: The Indian equity market is trading at a premium to its historic average and its valuations are expected to stay high over the next three years, says an Edelweiss Securities report.

The report said while supply side has undergone a structural change, reform momentum is well above its historic past and more aggressive than emerging as well as global peers.

Moreover, domestic flows into the equity market will have a fairly large and sustained influence on how the Indian market is valued.

"We argue the love for India will only grow and its valuations will stay high over the next 3 years, as big fundamental transitions play through and pent-up cyclical drivers kick in," said Aditya Narain, Head of Research - Institutional Equities at Edelweiss Securities in the report.

Edelweiss Securities sees the Nifty index at 11,100 in June 2018.

According to the report, India could effectively become a more domestic economy than it has been in the past because of its relatively high domestic growth.

The report noted that though FDI is still flowing in, there is less trade, capital and earnings that are offshore dependent.

"But it does suggest that India could well, by dint of its relatively high domestic growth, effectively become a more domestic economy than it has been in the past," it noted.

It further said the role of FDI in India's growth story is likely to be more muted this time around and these in turn should keep the market and economy more insulated from global shocks.

"Given the significant lack of market awareness, limited access and products (regulatory as also business constraints), Indian equity capital should stay predominantly domestic, and progressively shift ownership from FIIs to locals," it said.

TAGS

Indian equity marketMarket valuationsindian marketSensexNiftyIndian economyIndia's growth story

From Zee News

Govt extends tax exemption for industry in North East, hilly states
Companies

Govt extends tax exemption for industry in North East, hill...

Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler joins BMW-Intel self-driving car alliance

Markets regain momentum; Sensex zooms over 300 points; Nifty reclaims 9,900-mark
Markets

Markets regain momentum; Sensex zooms over 300 points; Nift...

Sebi eases rules for lenders buying stake in distressed companies
Companies

Sebi eases rules for lenders buying stake in distressed com...

Gold price drops below Rs 30,000-mark, silver plunges Rs 800
Bullion

Gold price drops below Rs 30,000-mark, silver plunges Rs 80...

NSE launches seamless filing sys for info related to auditors
Markets

NSE launches seamless filing sys for info related to audito...

Companies

Govt stake in EIL down to 54.17%, corners Rs 659 crore buyb...

Companies

Paytm Mall to invest $5 mn to address shopkeepers' nee...

Companies

Tata Power's Q1 output recorded at 12.4 bn units

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video