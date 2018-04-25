Markets close in red, Nifty fails to hold on to 10,600

New Delhi: The benchmark BSE Sensex plunged over 100 points while the NSE Nifty failed to hold on to 10,600 on Wednesday on broadly weak global cues.

The 30-share barometer fell 115.37 points, or 0.33 percent, at 34,501.27, with Banking, infrastructure and auto stocks in the red. The NSE Nifty fell 43.80 points or 0.41 percent to 10,570.55.

Major losers were NTPC, HDFC, Indus Ind, Tata Motors, SBIN, Dr Reddy, Maruti, L&T, Axis Bank, ONGC, ICICI, and Tata Steel losing up to 1.92 percent.

The Sensex touched a high of 34,631.27 points and a low of 34,400.56 points during the day. The BSE market breadth was bearish with 1,447 declines and 989 advances.

Asian markets fell and European shares opened lower, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street, led by sell-off in industrials, materials and technology stocks after the 10-year Treasury yield briefly touched the psychologically important 3 per cent level for the first time in four years.

With Agency Inputs