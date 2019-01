New Delhi: Reversing intra-day losses, markets ended in green on Thursday.

The BSE Sensex rose 52.79 points to finish at 36,374.08 while the NSE Nifty was up 14.90 points to 10,905.20.

Investors were catious ahead of the third quarter results by Reliance Industries and Hindustan Uniliver, which analysts believe, pulled down stocks intra-day.