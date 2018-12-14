हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Markets end marginally higher, Nifty reclaims 10,800

The BSE Sensex ended higher at 35,962.93, by jumping 33.29 points or 0.09 percent.

Markets end marginally higher, Nifty reclaims 10,800

Mumbai: Markets ended marginally higher on Friday as investors remained cautious of the crucial RBI board meeting under new Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The BSE Sensex ended higher at 35,962.93, by jumping 33.29 points or 0.09 percent while the NSE Nifty reclaimed 10,800 mark by climbing 13.90 points or 0.13 percent to 10,805.45.

The RBI board to deliberate on the central bank`s governance framework was still underway till the time of the close of markets.

Among sectoral indices, telecom led the chart, spurting 3.08 percent, followed by oil and gas. However, finance, healthcare, industrials, consumer durables and capital goods declined up to 0.81 percent.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Bharti Airtel, Yes Bank, ONGC, Coal India, NTPC, Infosys, Asian Paints, PowerGrid and ICICI Bank, rising up to 5.32 percent.

The losers included Wipro (down 1.67 percent), HDFC (1.65 percent), L&T (0.79 percent) and Bajaj Auto (0.71 percent).

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 675.14 crore Thursday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were sellers to the tune of Rs 51.86 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

With Agency Inputs

Tags:
BSENSEstock market updateSensex todayNifty

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close