Sensex today

Markets extend gains for 4th day, hit new closing peak

New Delhi: Markets extended gains for the fourth straight day on Tuesday touching new all time peaks on the back of healthy quarterly earnings and the upcoming RBI policy slated for August 1.

The BSE Sensex rose 112.18 points to end at new peak of 37,606.58. In a similar fashion the NSE Nifty gained 36.95 points to close at record high of 11,356.50.

Reliance Industries Ltd was the top gainer in the Sensex pack. RIL today regained its status as the country's most valued firm by market capitalisation (m-cap), replacing Tata Group's TCS from the top slot. During the closing trade on BSE, the market valuation of RIL stood at Rs 7,51,414.89 crore, as compared to Tata Consultancy Services' Rs 7,43,222.16 crore m-cap. Shares of RIL surged 3.14 percent to close at Rs 1,185.85.

Other gainers included Heromoto Corp, HUL, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Indusind Bank, Maruti, Wipro, Asian Paint, Bajaj Auto and Infosys. Axis Bank ended deep in the red by falling 3.23 percent after the private lender reported a 46 percent drop in net profit for April-June quarter.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 234.04 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 48.58 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

