Markets extend record-setting spree for the 4th session

Mumbai: The stock markets extended its record-setting spree for a fourth session on buying by domestic investors ahead of quarterly results by bluechips.

The 30-share index rose by 122.44 points, or 0.35 percent, to hit a new peak of 34,565.63, surpassing its previous record (intra-session) of 34,488.03 points hit yesterday.

The gauge had gained almost 650 points in previous four sessions to close at a record high at 34,443.19 in yesterday's session.

Sectoral indices, led by healthcare, realty, teck, oil & gas, IT and infrastrcuture, were leading the gains.

The 50-share NSE Nifty gained 18.50 points, or 0.17 percent, to quote at 10,655.50.

The gauge touched an intra-day high of 10,659.15 and closed at record high of 10,637 yesterday.

Major gainers were ONGC, Coal India, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Reliance Industries, Power Grid, ITC Ltd, Dr Reddy's, SBI, Infosys, NTPC and TCS, rising by up to 1.40 percent.

With Agency Inputs