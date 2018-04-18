Markets extend rising streak for tenth straight session

New Delhi: Extending its rising streak for the tenth straight session, the benchmark BSE Sensex advanced nearly 50 points while the NSE Nifty retained 10,500 in opening trade on Wednesday on positive global cues.

The 30-share barometer was trading higher by 29.10 points, or 0.08 percent, at 34,424.16, with FMCG, IT, banking, PSU, infrastructure, auto and capital goods stocks leading the trend.

The NSE Nifty edged up 15.30 points or 0.15 percent to 10,564.

Major gainers were Adani Port, Yes Bank, Tata steel, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Wipro, TCS, Maruti, Axis Bank, ITC, Sun Pharma and Dr Reddy rising up to 0.97 percent.

Asian shares crept ahead on Wednesday after Wall Street took heart from upbeat corporate earnings, though nagging concerns about trade barriers and the global growth outlook kept currencies and bonds subdued.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan bounced 0.5 percent, though that follows four straight sessions of losses.

Japan`s Nikkei climbed 1.2 percent, with investors waiting for any developments on trade as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meets President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

The Dow ended Tuesday up 0.88 percent, while the S&P 500 rose 1.06 percent and the Nasdaq 1.78 percent.

With Reuters Inputs