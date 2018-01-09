Markets open at record high; Sensex zooms past 34,400, Nifty above 10,600

New Delhi: Buoyed by positive global cues, the key Indian equity indices opened at fresh high levels on Tuesday with healthy buying in metals, auto and healthcare stocks.

However, minutes into trading, the key indices pared some gains to trade on a flat note.

The wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened above the 10,600-level at a fresh high of 10,636.85 points from its Monday's record close at 10,623.60 points.

Around 9.30 a.m., the Nifty50 traded higher by 2.10 points or 0.02 per cent at 10,625.70 points.

On the BSE, the barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), which opened at a high of 34,431 points, traded at 34,416.90 points (at 9.30 a.m.) -- up 64.11 points or 0.19 per cent -- from its previous session's record close at 34,352.79.

The BSE market breadth was bullish with 1,020 advances and 996 declines.

On Monday, the key equity indices, along with the broader market indices, closed at record highs on the back of healthy buying from foreign funds, along with optimism over the upcoming quarterly earnings result season and strong global cues.