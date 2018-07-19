Markets open flat to positive

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New Delhi: Markets opened on a higher note on on Thursday on positive buying in PSU, banks and capital goods.

The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 36,373.44 points on Wednesday, opened higher at 36.509.08 points.

Minutes into trading, it was quoting at 36,449.89 points, up by 76.45 points, or 0.21 percent.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader 51-scrip Nifty, which had closed at 10,980.45 points on Wednesday, was quoting at 10,998.25 points, up by 17.80 points or 0.16 percent.

The indices had closed in red on Wednesday as heavy selling pressure on metal and auto stocks was witnessed.

Asian shares extended early gains on Thursday as upbeat Wall Street earnings buoyed global investor sentiment. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.32 percent, while Japan`s Nikkei and the Australian benchmark advanced 0.30 percent and 0.40 percent, respectively.

Bucking the regional rally, the Shanghai Composite index declined 0.13 percent and the technology-heavy Shenzhen Composite shed 0.43 percent.

Overnight, Nasdaq closed in red, down marginally by 0.01 percent while FTSE 100 was up by 0.65 percent at the closing on Wednesday.

With Agency Inputs

