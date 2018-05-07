Markets open higher on positive global cues, Sensex surges over 140 points

New Delhi: Stock markets on Monday opened higher on positive global ques and fresh buying by domestic institutional investors.

The BSE Sensex jumped 146.18 points, or 0.41 percent to 35,061.56 in early trade. The gauge had lost 261.04 points in the previous two sessions. The broad-based NSE Nifty too rose by 41.55 points or 0.39 percent to 10,659.80.

All the sectoral indices, led by consumer durables, realty, IT, teck and banking, were trading in the green with gains of up to 1.56 percent.

Major gainers that supported the recovery were M&M, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Wipro, Kotak Bank, ONGC, ITC, Tata Steel, SBI, RIL, Tata Motors, L&T and Yes Bank, rising up to 1.76 percent.

The rupee strengthened by 8 paise to 66.79 against the dollar in early trade today on fresh selling of the US currency by exporters and banks amid higher opening in the domestic equity market.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan put on 0.3 percent, while Chinese blue chips rose 0.7 percent.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 also inched up 0.25 percent. Japan`s Nikkei went the other way as a firmer yen trimmed 0.4 percent off the index.

