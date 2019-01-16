Markets open on high, Sensex over 100 points up, Nifty above 10,900

MUMBAI: The Sensex on Wednesday opened on a positive note in the morning session of the trade. The sensitive index of the BSE opened at 36,370 and touched a high of 36,428 after its previous day close of 36,318.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,899.65 points after closing at 10,886.80 points on Tuesday.

The rupee, meanwhile, opened on a weaker note but soon pared the losses and appreciated by 13 paise to 70.92 against the US dollar in opening trade, driven by gains in domestic equities and weakening of the greenback in overseas markets.

The rupee opened on a weak note at 71.10 at the interbank forex market then lost further ground and touched a low of 71.12.

The domestic unit however pared the losses and touched a high of 70.92, registering gains of 13 paise over its previous close. Forex dealers said, selling of the American currency by exporters supported the rupee.

Foreign funds purchased shares worth Rs 159.60 crore from the capital markets on a net basis, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 417.44 crore Tuesday, provisional data showed.