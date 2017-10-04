close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Natco Pharma zooms 20% as partner's injection gets USFDA nod

The stock soared 20 per cent to Rs 954.35 -- its highest trading permissible limit for the day -- on the BSE.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 12:44
Natco Pharma zooms 20% as partner&#039;s injection gets USFDA nod

Shares of Natco Pharma jumped 20 percent on Wednesday after the US Food and Drug Administration granted approval to the drug major's marketing partner Mylan's injection used for treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS).

The stock soared 20 percent to Rs 954.35 -- its highest trading permissible limit for the day -- on the BSE.

At the NSE, it zoomed 19.99 percent to touch its upper circuit limit of Rs 952.40.

In terms of equity volume, 2 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 4 lakh changed hands at the NSE during the morning trade.

The approval is granted to Glatiramer Acetate in strengths of 40 mg/ml and 20 mg/ml and the product is substitutable generic version of Teva's Copaxone, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing today.

The launch plans for both will be communicated shortly after concurring with its partner Mylan, it added.  

TAGS

Natco PharmaUS Food and Drug AddministrationMylan injectionBSENSE

From Zee News

Skoda unveils new SUV Kodiaq at Rs 34.50 lakh
Auto News

Skoda unveils new SUV Kodiaq at Rs 34.50 lakh

Sensex posts modest gains, Nifty reclaims 9,900-mark ahead of RBI outcome
Markets

Sensex posts modest gains, Nifty reclaims 9,900-mark ahead...

Chinese smartphones maker Oppo cleared to open own stores in India
Companies

Chinese smartphones maker Oppo cleared to open own stores i...

US oil dips below $50 per barrel over doubts recent rally will last
International Business

US oil dips below $50 per barrel over doubts recent rally w...

Stocks take off with care, RBI policy decision looms
Markets

Stocks take off with care, RBI policy decision looms

Rupee climbs 17 paise to 65.33 against USD
Markets

Rupee climbs 17 paise to 65.33 against USD

Companies

Govt seeks to raise up to $1.7 billion from state-run reins...

RBI monetary policy review today; rate cut unlikely
Economy

RBI monetary policy review today; rate cut unlikely

Personal Finance

Aadhar to help catch money launderers, fake bank a/c: Prasa...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video