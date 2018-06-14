हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Petrol-diesel price daily revision

Petrol, diesel price on 14th June 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

Fuel prices reached al-time high after state-owned oil firms lifted pre-Karnataka poll hiatus to resume daily price revisions from May 14.

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were both unchanged for the second consecutive day, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 14th June 2018.

Fuel prices reached al-time high after state-owned oil firms lifted pre-Karnataka poll hiatus to resume daily price revisions from May 14.  However prices started to fall towards the month-end and are off-record highs now.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

 

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 76.43
Kolkata 79.10
Mumbai 84.26
Chennai 79.33

Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals

Agartala 72.22
Aizwal 72.34
Ambala 76.54
Bangalore 77.67
Bhopal 82.02
Bhubaneshwar 75.25
Chandigarh 73.51
Dehradun 77.76
Gandhinagar 75.74
Gangtok 79.50
Guwahati 78.57
Hyderabad 80.96
Imphal 74.52
Itanagar 72.33
Jaipur 79.17
Jammu 78.16
Jullunder 81.64
Kohima 74.91
Lucknow 77.25
Panjim 70.43
Patna 81.91
Pondicherry 75.23
Port Blair 65.89
Raipur 76.84
Ranchi 76.41
Shillong 75.83
Shimla 76.60
Srinagar 80.85
Trivandrum 79.53
Silvasa 74.35
Daman 74.28

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 67.85
Kolkata 70.40
Mumbai 72.24
Chennai 71.62

Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals

 

Agartala 65.99
Aizwal 65.18
Amabala 68.36
Bangalore 69.02
Bhopal 71.41
Bhubaneshwar 72.73
Chandigarh 65.89
Deharadun 68.18
Gandhinagar 72.92
Gangtok 69.60
Guwahati 70.82
Hyderabad 73.75
Imphal 65.92
Itnagar 65.14
Jaipur 72.26
Jammu 69.02
Jullunder 67.77
Kohima 66.22
Lucknow 68.00
Panjim 69.05
Patna 72.53
Pondicherry 70.09
Port Blair 63.60
Raipur 73.25
Ranchi 71.64
Shillong 67.67
Shimla 67.49
Srinagar 71.24
Trivandrum 72.63
Silvasa 68.67
Daman 68.60

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city

