close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

UNION BUDGET 2017

» »
﻿

'Portfolio managers can keep client funds in separate a/c'

PTI | Last Updated: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 15:33
&#039;Portfolio managers can keep client funds in separate a/c&#039;

New Delhi: A portfolio manager can keep funds of all clients in a separate pooled bank account and can show the same in the demat details of resident Indian clients, according to Sebi.

While giving an informal guidance in this regard, Sebi also said that portfolio managers have to comply with the relevant regulations.

An application was filed by Karvy Stock Broking Ltd which sought an informal guidance from the markets regulator on whether a separate bank account opened by it for pooling the funds of the clients is in order or not.

"A portfolio manager can keep the funds of all clients in a separate bank account maintained by it and may capture the same in the demat account of its resident Indian clients, subject to compliance with... Portfolio Managers Regulations," the regulator said in a recent communication.

Further, the watchdog said the response is based on the representation made by the company and different facts or conditions might lead to a different result.

The views are expressed with respect to clarification sought in terms of PM regulations and is not applicable for any other Sebi regulations, it added.

As per a circular issued by the regulator in June 2009, portfolio managers may keep the funds of all clients in a separate bank account maintained by it subject to various conditions including a clear segregation of each client's fund through proper and clear maintenance of back office records.

First Published: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 15:33
comments powered by Disqus

Gallery

Union Budget 2017

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

10 Major Cars Launched in 2016

TOP VIDEOS

I-T department to impose fine on filing I-T return after due date

Verify online deposits made post demonetisation, income tax department asks taxpayers

I-T department to question 18 lakh tax-payers, scan deposits of over Rs 5 lakh: Hasmukh Adhia

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.