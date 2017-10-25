PSU banks stocks rally on recapitalisation plans; 10 banks post gains above 20%

Mumbai: Indian banking shares soared on Wednesday, sending indexes to record highs after the cabinet approved a Rs 2.11 lakh crore plan for strengthening NPA-hit public sector banks.

Shares of Punjab National Bank were trading with a sharp gain of 31.90 percent, Bank of Baroda zoomed 24.17 percent, Bank of India advanced by 23.75 percent and State Bank of India surged 19.02 percent on BSE.

Also, Andhra Bank was quoting 14.96 percent higher, Allahabad Bank (12.70 percent) and Syndicate Bank (12.11 percent).

The government yesterday unveiled an unprecedented Rs 2.11 lakh crore two-year road map for strengthening NPA-hit public sector banks, which includes re- capitalisation bonds, budgetary support, and equity dilution.

The plan was announced after Indian markets closed on Tuesday.

But details of how New Delhi will fund the injections remain unclear. Also, questions remain about whether it would add to the country`s fiscal deficit at a time markets are already doubtful India can meet its 3.2 percent target of gross domestic product for the year ending in March 2018.

The amount injected also still falls short of credit rating estimates. Fitch Ratings estimates Indian banks will need $65 billion of additional capital by March 2019 to meet Basel III global banking rules.

For now, analysts said the actions were a positive - and long-awaited - move.

"At the end of the day, a good dose of the medicine that is required is being provided. How the medicine is being sourced could have its own implications on the macro picture, but as far as the banking sector is concerned, it is helpful," said Jobin Jacob, associate director of financial institutions at Fitch Ratings.

