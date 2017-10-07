close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

RBI begins 'corrective action' against OBC for high net NPA

The move will place various restrictions on the public sector lender including on fresh loans and dividend distribution.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, October 7, 2017 - 19:37
RBI begins &#039;corrective action&#039; against OBC for high net NPA

New Delhi: The RBI has initiated a 'prompt corrective action' against state-owned Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) for high bad loans.

The move will place various restrictions on the public sector lender including on fresh loans and dividend distribution.

"The Reserve Bank of India...Has put the Bank under Prompt Corrective Action in view of high Net NPA (non- performing asset)," the OBC said in a regulatory filing.

It, however, added that the action will not have "any material impact" on the performance of the bank and will contribute in overall improvement in its risk management, asset quality, profitability and efficiency.

Net NPA of the bank rose to 9.56 percent of net advances as of June 2017, against 8.11 percent a year ago.

The RBI has initiated similar action against other public sector banks including IDBI Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and UCO Bank.

The Reserve Bank in April had issued a new set of enabling provisions under the revised PCA framework with a clause that if the bank does not show improvement then it could be either be merged or taken over by other bank.

OBC had reported a net loss of Rs 486.20 crore for the first quarter ended June due to lower income and higher provisioning for bad loans.

Its gross NPAs rose to 14.83 percent of gross advances, as against 11.45 percent year ago.

The rise in bad loans proportion led to higher provisioning of Rs 1,591.48 crore for the quarter ended June 2017 as against Rs 1,147.49 crore in the year-ago period.

OBC's shares had traded last at Rs 123.50 a piece on BSE on Friday, up 1.31 percent over previous close.

TAGS

RBIOriental Bank of CommerceOBChigh bad loanshigh Net NPA

From Zee News

Adani Enterprises to demerge renewable energy biz
Companies

Adani Enterprises to demerge renewable energy biz

Adani Group&#039;s Oz arm signs power purchase pact
International Business

Adani Group's Oz arm signs power purchase pact

Input credit collected from traders under GST to be deposited into account in a fortnight: Ananth Kumar
Economy

Input credit collected from traders under GST to be deposit...

Industrial units in hills to get budgetary support: Suresh Prabhu
Companies

Industrial units in hills to get budgetary support: Suresh...

54,000 petrol pumps to remain shut on October 13
Personal Finance

54,000 petrol pumps to remain shut on October 13

Seqrite report: TCS says no impact on its data, systems
Companies

Seqrite report: TCS says no impact on its data, systems

Textile industry welcomes reduction in GST for MMF yarn
Companies

Textile industry welcomes reduction in GST for MMF yarn

GDP to recover in Q2 as fundamentals strong, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
Economy

GDP to recover in Q2 as fundamentals strong, says Ravi Shan...

Jewellers welcome govt&#039;s decision to remove industry from PMLA
Companies

Jewellers welcome govt's decision to remove industry f...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video