close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

RIL crosses Rs 5 lakh crore m-cap mark for first time

According to market observers, RIL became only the second company after Tata Group`s multinational IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to cross the Rs 5 lakh crore mark in terms of m-cap.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, July 17, 2017 - 17:04
RIL crosses Rs 5 lakh crore m-cap mark for first time

Mumbai: The market capitalisation (m-cap) of industrialist Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) crossed the Rs 500,000 crore-mark for the first time on Monday.

According to market observers, RIL became only the second company after Tata Group`s multinational IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to cross the Rs 5 lakh crore mark in terms of m-cap.

On Monday, RIL`s m-cap closed at Rs 504,458.09 crore, as the company`s shares on the BSE gained 1.33 percent or Rs 20.30 to Rs 1,551.35 from its previous close at Rs 1,531.05. 

"Reliance Industries crossed the Rs 5 lakh crore mark for the first time in its trading history. It become only the second firm to do so after TCS," said Dhruv Desai, Director and Chief Operating Officer of Tradebulls.

"RIL`s stock surged 11 percent in July and over 41 percent on a year-to-date basis."

Deepak Jasani, Head, Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said that RIL has been one of the best performing stocks among the large-caps.

"Apart from its traditional businesses of refining and petrochemicals which are doing well, the new businesses of telecom and retail will gradually start contributing to the overall profitability as they narrow their losses," Desai told IANS.

"Return ratios that have been depressed so far will look up as more assets start getting commissioned and generate revenues and later profits. Value unlocking by way of demerger of some businesses remains a distant possibility," Jasani added.

The company will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 on July 20, Thursday

TAGS

Reliance Industries (RIL)Market capitalisation (m-cap)RIL m-capHDFC SecuritiesTata Consultancy Services (TCS)

From Zee News

Indian CEOs optimistic about economic growth outlook
Economy

Indian CEOs optimistic about economic growth outlook

Tata Motors showcases first Bio-Methane Bus at &#039;Urja Utsav&#039;
Automobiles

Tata Motors showcases first Bio-Methane Bus at 'Urja U...

Analysing impact of GST, input credit in telecom sector: Mnaoj Sinha
Economy

Analysing impact of GST, input credit in telecom sector: Mn...

Gulshan Homz to invest Rs 400 crore on two projects in Delhi-NCR
Real Estate

Gulshan Homz to invest Rs 400 crore on two projects in Delh...

Gold price fails to hold Rs 29K-mark, settles at Rs 28,950 per 10 grams
Bullion

Gold price fails to hold Rs 29K-mark, settles at Rs 28,950...

Parsvnath builders asked to compensate homebuyer for delay
Real Estate

Parsvnath builders asked to compensate homebuyer for delay

Paytm Mall revamps seller onboarding process; delists over 85,000 sellers
Companies

Paytm Mall revamps seller onboarding process; delists over...

Mahindra&#039;s two new models coming by next fiscal-end
Automobiles

Mahindra's two new models coming by next fiscal-end

China&#039;s economy grew 6.9% in second quarter but risks remain
International Business

China's economy grew 6.9% in second quarter but risks...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video