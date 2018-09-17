हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rupee

Rupee closes at 72.51 against dollar

The Indian currency once again breached the 72-mark to hit a low of 72.69 (intra-day) against the US dollar.

New Delhi: The rupee on Monday ended marginally higher by closing at 72.51 against dollar at the forex market.

To stop further depreciation of rupee and widening of current account deficit (CAD), the government last week took five measures and a broad policy decision to curb non-essential imports and increase exports.

On Friday, the rupee had gained 34 paise to close at a one-week high of 71.84 against the US dollar on positive macro data and hopes of policy intervention by the government to defend the volatile currency.

