Sensex breaches 33,000-mark for the first time; Nifty hits all-time high of 10,340

New Delhi: The benchmark BSE Sensex zoomed by 509.99 points, or 1.56 percent to trade at an all-time high of 33,117.33 and the NSE Nifty rallied 132.85 points, or 1.30 percent to quote at a fresh life-time high of 10,340.55.

The Sensex of the BSE after opening at 32,995.28 points touched a high of 33,117.33 points and a low of 32,950.45 points.

On the other hand, Nifty opened at 10,321.15 points after closing at 10,207.70 points.

Analysts attributed soaring of domestic stocks to the government's unprecedented Rs 2.11 lakh crore bank recapitalisation road map with banking shares sending indexes to record highs.

State Bank of India, the biggest lender, rose more than 20 percent, while Punjab National Bank , the second biggest state-run lender, surged more than 33 percent.

On Tuesday, the Sensex closed at 32,607.34 points.

