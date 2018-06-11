हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex closes flat, Nifty comes below 10,800

New Delhi: Markets closed flat on Monday amid profit booking and mixed global cues.

The BSE Sensex finished up 39.80 points, or 0.11 percent at 35,483.47. The 50-share NSE Nifty, which reclaimed the 10,800-mark intra-day, however settled at 10,786.95, with a gain of 19.30 points, or 0.18 percent.

Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, Axis Bank, ITC, M&M, SBIN, Asian Paint and Infosys, rising up to 3.19 percent.

The BSE Sensex rose to the day's high of 35,704.84 and low of 35,444.49 on unabated buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs).

Meanwhile, DIIs bought shares worth a net Rs 459.44 crore, while foreign portfolio investors sold equities to the tune of Rs 222.50 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.

With PTI Inputs

