Sensex ends at new peak, posts best weekly gain since January 27

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex edged up 10 points on the first session of the November derivatives series on Friday to close at a life high of 33,157 on sustained buying in healthcare, infra and auto counters amid positive global cues.

The key index closed at record highs for the third straight session.

However, the broader NSE Nifty slipped from its lifetime high to close at 10,323.05, down 20.75 points, or 0.20 percent.

For the week, the Sensex recorded handsome gains of 767.26 points, or 2.37 percent -- its best weekly gain since January 27.

The Nifty rose 176.50 points, or 1.74 percent, during the week.