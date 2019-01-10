हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Sensex falls over 100 points, investors turn cautious ahead of Q3 results of key bluechips

Brent crude futures on Thursday surpassed the $60-a-barrel mark.

New Delhi: Markets ended in the negative territory on Thursday over a sharp rise in crude oil prices and decline in financial stocks.

The BSE Sensex dropped 106.41 points to close at 36,106.50 while the Nifty slipped 33.55 points to 10,821.60.

Brent crude futures on Thursday surpassed the $60-a-barrel mark. Also, investors awaited Q3 results of key bluechips, set to start on Thursday, and more clarity regarding US-China trade talks.

The fall was led by banking stocks, with IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, Federal Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and SBI declining up to 2.36 percent.

Other losers included ONGC, Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma, HDFC, Hero MotoCorp, ITC and HCL Tech, falling up to 1.31 percent.

Shares of TCS ended 0.25 percent lower at Rs 1,883 apiece ahead of its quarterly earnings.

On the other hand, Tata Motors, NTPC, Infosys, Yes Bank, M&M, L&T, Bharti Airtel, and HUL were the top gainers, rising up to 1.34 percent.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 276.14 crore Wednesday and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 439.67 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

With Agency Inputs

