हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Sensex falls over 270 points, Nifty closes below 11,150

Yes Bank stock was the top loser among the blue chips on both the key indices.

Sensex falls over 270 points, Nifty closes below 11,150

New Delhi: Markets ended in red on Friday amidst heavy sell-off in housing finance and property and  banking stocks.

The BSE Sensex fell 279.62  or 0.75 percent to close at 36,841.60. The NSE Nifty sheds 91.25 points to 11,143.10. Intra-day Sensex swung from low of 35,993.64 to high of 37,489.24.

For a brief while, markets cracked over 1,100 points on panic-selling in housing finance and property stocks in afternoon trade with the Sensex coming down 36,000 level and the Nifty falling below 11,000-mark. However, minutes later, markets pared sharp losses but was still hovering in the negative zone. Shares of DHFL tanked more than 55 percent, its biggest drop intra-day, following the massive sell off in NBFCs and housing finance companies.

Yes Bank stock was the top loser among the blue chips on both the key indices. On BSE, Yes bank shares fell 28.71 percent to Rs 227.05 apiece. The company's market valuation slumped to Rs 52,406.01 crore on BSE.

Tags:
BSENSEstock market updateSensex today

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close