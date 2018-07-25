हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Investors wealth

Sensex hits fresh record high at opening, Nifty above 11,140

The Sensex of the BSE after opening at high of 36,928.06 points touched a low of 36,850.42 points.

New Delhi: Markets opened on a positive note on Wednesday with the BSE Sensex posting fresh opening record high while the Nifty was just a little away from new record high.

However, minutes into trading, Sensex markets came off is record level and was trading  32.74 points or 0.09 percent up at 36,857.84

On the other hand, the broader 51-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) was trading 0.07 points up at 11,141.40.

