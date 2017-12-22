Sensex hovering at 34,000, Nifty near 10,500: Five reasons that led to the stock market rally

New Delhi: Stock indices on Friday closed on a merry note ahead of Christmas as benchmarks Sensex and Nifty rallied to all-time peaks, with IT, technology and capital goods running the show.

While the Sensex came within the kissing distance of 34,000, the Nifty ended slightly short of 10,500. Intra-day, both scaled life highs.

The 30-share BSE Sensex opened on a strong footing at 33,768.47 and hit a fresh intra-day high of 33,964.28. It ended at 33,940.30, a new closing, up 184.02 points, or 0.55 percent.

For the broader Nifty, the close came at a fresh peak of 10,493, up 52.70 points, or 0.50 percent, breaking its previous record of 10,463.20 hit on December 19.

Here are 5 reasons that led to the stock market rally