Sensex today

Sensex jumps 180 points, Nifty regains 10,600

The rupee opened at 72.18 to the dollar, its strongest since September 21 and compared with 72.6750 on Tuesday.

New Delhi: Markets extended rally on Wednesday amidst fall in global oil prices and on RBI's announcement to buy bonds via open market purchases.

The BSE Sensex jumped 186.04 points or 0.53 percent to 35,330.53 in early trade. Similarly the NSE Nifty edged higher by 62.00 points or 0.59 percent to 10,644.50.

The Reserve Bank Tuesday announced it will inject Rs 12,000 crore into the system through purchase of government securities on November 15.

Asian shares edged lower as investors fretted about slowing global growth with crude oil prices sinking on worries about weakening world demand and oversupply, Reuters said.

The concerns about global growth pushed MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.07 percent. Australian stocks fell 0.5 percent, South Korea`s KOSPI lost 0.2 percent and Japan`s Nikkei added 0.3 percent.

The Dow and S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Tuesday and the Nasdaq managed to end essentially flat on Tuesday.

