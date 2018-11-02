हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex jumps 430 points, Nifty regains 10,500

Asian shares jumped on Friday after amidst hope of easing tensions between the US and Chinese presidents.

New Delhi: Stock markets rose for the third day today with Sensex and Nifty both posting over 1.25 percent gain.

The BSE Sensex soared 430.83 points or 1.25 percent at 34,862.80 in early trade. The NSE Nifty regained 10,500. It jumped 132.65 points or 1.28 percent to 10,513.10.

Among sectoral indices, Auto gained the most by rising 2.42 percent, Oil and gas (1.75 percent), realty (1.67 percent), consumer durable (1.55 percent), infrastructure (1.42 percent) and bankex (1.29 percent), PSU (1.27 percent), capital goods (1.11 percent), FMCG (1.03 percent) and auto (0.74 percent).

The rupee appreciated 31 paise to 73.14 against the dollar after crude prices fell to seven-month lows in the global market amid fresh foreign fund inflows.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan touched a two-and-a-half-week high and was last up 1.4 percent, adding to the previous session`s strong gains. Japan`s Nikkei stock index was 1.2 percent higher, Reuters said.

With Agency Inputs

 

