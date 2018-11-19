हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex jumps over 315 points; Nifty closes above 10,760

Key Indian indices advanced on positive expectations from the RBI Board meeting.

New Delhi: Markets posted sharp rally on Monday as investors had positive expectations from the crucial RBI Board meeting currently underway.

The BSE Sensex climbed 317.72 points or 0.90 percent to close at 35,774.88 while the NSE Nifty rose 81.20 points or 0.76 percent to 10,763.40.

This is the first meeting to be held since the extent of an alleged rift between the RBI and the government became public.

Yes Bank was the star performer among Sensex constituents, jumping 7.19 percent, its biggest gain in almost three weeks.

ITC, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Vedanta, Sun Pharma, RIL, M&M, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, L&T, Wipro, TCS, Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, Kotak Bank, PowerGrid, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC and Coal India also gained up to 2.77 percent.

However, ONGC, ICICI Bank, SBI, Asian Paints, NTPC, Axis Bank and, Bajaj Auto all succumbed to profit-booking and ended lower by up to 1.37 percent.

Jet Airways stock plunged 6.88 percent, after Tata Sons said on Friday that it was only in preliminary talks with the struggling carrier, but had not made a proposal to acquire a stake.

Sectorally, the BSE realty index surged 1.45 percent, followed by FMCG 1.27 percent, metal 1.16 percent, auto 1.05 percent, capital goods 0.94 percent, consumer durables 0.91 percent, healthcare 0.78 percent, IT 0.63 percent, teck 0.62 percent, power 0.60 percent, infrastructure 0.52 percent and bankex 0.28 percent.

While, PSU and oil and gas indices ended in the negative zone.

With PTI Inputs

