Sensex, Nifty end at fresh record closing highs

New Delhi: Stock markets ended at fresh life-time highs on Thursday on optimism surrounding corporate earnings amid mixed global cues.

The BSE Sensex jumped 70.42 points to end at 34,503.49, while the broader NSE Nifty finished at 10,651.20, up 19 points.

The 30-share Sensex, after a cautious start, gathered momentum and rallied to 34,558.88, before ending at 34,503.49, a rise of 70.42 points, or 0.20 percent.

It broke its previous closing high of 34,443.19 hit on January 9.

The 50-share Nifty, after range-bound morning trade, spurted to touch an all-time high of 10,664.60 on a flurry of buying.

It finally settled 19 points, or 0.18 percent higher at 10,651.20, surpassing its previous closing record of 10,637 hit on January 9.

On Wednesday, the key indices slipped from record highs to close in the red on the back of negative global cues and heavy selling pressure in consumer durables, auto and banking stocks.

