Sensex today

Broadly positive global cues had lifted the key Indian equity indices on Wednesday and according to analysts, banking, metal and auto stocks witnessed healthy buying activity.

Sensex opens 100 points up; Nifty above 10,800

New Delhi: The BSE Sensex opened 100 points up while Nifty touched 10,800 on Thursday broadly on positive global cues and healthy buying activity in banking, metal and auto stocks.

Markets however erased its opening gains and was trading marginally higher in early morning trade. The 30-share index was quoting higher by 31.57 points, or 0.9 percent, at 35,578.90. It had gained 260.59 points in the previous session.

Similarly, the broader 50-share NSE Nifty edged up 6.50 points to 10,778.55.

Major gainers Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Reliance, Tata Motors, Vedanta Limited, Coal India, L&T, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Heromoto Corp and Asian paints, rising by up to 2.16 percent.

Sentiment was largely buoyed by continued pumping of funds into markets by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) amid a mixed trend at other Asian markets.

Asian shares crept ahead on Thursday as a lull in the Sino-US trade tussle and talk of more Chinese stimulus helped calm nerves, while tensions in the oil market grew ahead of an OPEC meeting that could expand the supply of crude.

Japan's Nikkei was up 0.52 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.84 percent in early trade today. Shanghai Composite too was marginally down.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.17 percent lower yesterday.

With Agency Inputs

